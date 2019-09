Laura Ingraham: The happier Americans are, the unhappier Democrats become Laura Ingraham addressed the Democratic agenda on "The Ingraham Angle" Monday night saying the party didn't want Americans to be happy. Victor Garcia

Mark Levin: Forget gun control, politicians should scrap fuel strict fuel standards to save lives Democratic politicians should consider revamping fuel efficiency standards instead of gun control laws if they want to help save lives in the future, according to Mark Levin. Charles Creitz

Gen. David Petraeus: Camp David Taliban meeting 'symbolism would've been troubling' but Trump was right to cancel Former CIA Director Gen. David Petraeus said the symbolism of hosting Taliban officials at the Camp David presidential retreat would've been troubling -- but that President Trump made the right call in the end. Charles Creitz

CIA slams CNN's 'misguided' and 'simply false' reporting on alleged CIA spy's extraction from Kremlin The Central Intelligence Agency on Monday evening slammed what it called CNN's "misguided" and "simply false" reporting -- which the agency called a "narrative" -- concerning the intelligence community's alleged withdrawal of a sensitive source placed deeply in the Kremlin. Gregg Re