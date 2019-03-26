Life Matters Outreach Pregnancy Resource Center 1st annual Golf Tournament

Life Matters Outreach Pregnancy Resource Center will be hosting their 1st Annual Golf Tournament on Friday, March 29 at Cherokee Golf and Country Club.

Registration is open to individual as well as 4-man teams. Early registration deadline is March 22nd and the fee is $75.00 per player. After that, the fee will be $100.00 per player.

Proceeds go to fund the many free services they offer which include Pregnancy Testing, Pregnancy Options Counseling, and Support Programs for the community.

To find out more information about LMO and to register for the golf tournament, go to www.LifeMattersOutreach.net or call (770) 749-8911.