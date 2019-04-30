New Bethel Baptist Church, 3429 Collard Valley Road, Cedartown, Ga.

Youth Department presents:

“Let Your Light Shine” Youth Praise Rally

Friday, May 17th

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program starts at 7:00 p.m.

SPEAKER: BRO. MICHAEL MCDERMOTT (MovieMic) from Jacksonville, Alabama.

We invite all youth and the young at heart to come for worship and to share in the love of our Savior. God has a plan for YOU if you follow HIS path. So, let your light shine for all to see and allow God to use YOU in the upbuilding of HIS Kingdom. Call Sis. Tamaka Hudson at 770-324-9094 for more information!