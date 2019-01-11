Let Freedom Ring – 14th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Walk and Celebration – January 21

Let Freedom Ring – Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. – A Drum Major for Justice, Peace, and Righteousness

14th Annual Walk and Celebration – Monday, January 21, 2019, 1:30 p.m.

Corner of Thompson and Rock Streets down Main Street to Courthouse #2 in Cedartown, GA 30125

Hosted by: New Bethel Baptist Church, Rev. Edward Houston, Pastor

Guest Speaker: Rev. Edward Houston, New Bethel Baptist Church

***Hot Chili served at Turner Street***

Sponsored by The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Organization of Cedartown

Letitia S. Morgan, Founder

Rev. Bernard Morgan, Executive Director