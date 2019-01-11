Let Freedom Ring – 14th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Walk and Celebration – January 21

Let Freedom Ring – Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. – A Drum Major for Justice, Peace, and Righteousness
14th Annual Walk and Celebration – Monday, January 21, 2019, 1:30 p.m.
Corner of Thompson and Rock Streets down Main Street to Courthouse #2 in Cedartown, GA 30125
Hosted by: New Bethel Baptist Church, Rev. Edward Houston, Pastor
Guest Speaker: Rev. Edward Houston, New Bethel Baptist Church
***Hot Chili served at Turner Street***
Sponsored by The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Organization of Cedartown
Letitia S. Morgan, Founder
Rev. Bernard Morgan, Executive Director