Rev. Gilbert Richardson, Pastor and the Ware’s Grove Church congregation invites the community to attend our Leadership Dedication Service on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 5 p.m.
For more information contact 770-748-4347
Rev. Gilbert Richardson, Pastor and the Ware’s Grove Church congregation invites the community to attend our Leadership Dedication Service on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 5 p.m.
For more information contact 770-748-4347
Copyright © 2020 Burgess Broadcasting Company, Inc. All rights reserved. | WGAA Radio | 413 Lakeview Dr. Cedartown, GA 30125 | (770) 748-1340