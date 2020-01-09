Leadership Dedication Service

Some on the right dissenting from Trump’s approach to Iran Iran is one of those thorny issues that has cracked the usually rock-solid support for President Trump among conservatives and Republicans. Howard Kurtz

Rep. Adam Smith mocked for flip-flop on Pelosi strategy; Trump Jr. cites ‘BS’ from Dems’ ‘lunatic fringe’ U.S. Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., became the target of social media trolls and other critics – including Donald Trump Jr. – on Thursday for his abrupt reversal regarding when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should deliver articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate. Dom Calicchio

Pelosi, a big sports fan, talks a lot about ‘the arena’ when referring to Senate trial House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) isn’t attending this weekend’s playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings. Chad Pergram

Florida teacher facing charges, placed on leave after manhandling student who called him 'cracka': reports A Florida teacher made his first appearance in court Thursday, a day after he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery when the parents of a 14-year-old student complained the teacher physically removed their son from the classroom. Brie Stimson