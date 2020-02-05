LCAM Church Anniversary

Lake Creek Anointed Ministries

748 Pine Pitch Road

Apostle, Joseph Sewell, Pastor

invites you to their

Church Anniversary

February 23, 2020 a 3 p.m.

Dinner will be served at 2 p.m.

 

LCAM – Where the Anointing is Free