Lakeside Tailgate Party

Who’s ready for football 🏈 ?!

Roots at Bentley Lake will be hosting our first SEC Lakeside Tailgate on Saturday, September 27th.

We will be renting spaces for 10×10 tents.

We will have SEC games📺 playing ALL day, especially the Georgia 🐾 vs. Alabama 🐘game at 7:30 pm.

You may Venmo $25 to reserve your spot.

There will be food trucks, corn hole, SEC games playing, live music 🎵 , contests 🏆, and LOTS of fun loving team spirit!

Live Music 🎶 featuring Isabella Hartline Performances from 2:00-5:00 pm
Food Truck 🛻 : In His Time BBQ 🍗 YUMMY!
Pumpkins 🎃 and Mums will be on sale this day as well!