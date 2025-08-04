Lakeside Tailgate Party

Who’s ready for football ?!



Roots at Bentley Lake will be hosting our first SEC Lakeside Tailgate on Saturday, September 27th.

We will be renting spaces for 10×10 tents.

We will have SEC games playing ALL day, especially the Georgia vs. Alabama game at 7:30 pm.

You may Venmo $25 to reserve your spot.

There will be food trucks, corn hole, SEC games playing, live music , contests , and LOTS of fun loving team spirit!



Live Music featuring Isabella Hartline Performances from 2:00-5:00 pm

Food Truck : In His Time BBQ YUMMY!

Pumpkins and Mums will be on sale this day as well!