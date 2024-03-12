Lady Dawgs Summer Basketball Camp

Private-school vouchers back before General Assembly Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns ATLANTA – Republicans in the General Assembly Wednesday revived a private-school vouchers bill that failed on the final days of last year’s legislative session. The House Education Committee passed Senate Bill 233, which would provide vouchers of up to $6,500 for students attending low-performing public schools. Gov. Brian Kemp endorsed […]

Fulton judge dismisses six counts in Trump election interference case ATLANTA – A Fulton County Superior Court judge Wednesday dismissed six counts of a 41-count indictment charging former President Donald Trump and multiple co-defendants with interfering in Georgia’s 2020 president election. Judge Scott McAfee declared the six charges legally defective – including a count charging Trump in the infamous January 2021 phone call urging Georgia […]

Biden, Trump romp to primary victories in Georgia ATLANTA – Georgia’s Democratic Primary voters put President Joe Biden over the top Tuesday, giving him enough delegates to win renomination when Democrats hold their convention this summer in Chicago. Former President Donald Trump also won big in Georgia but was still short of the delegate total needed to capture the Republican nomination. Trump was […]

Onset of spring bringing decline in respiratory viruses in Georgia ATLANTA – Cases of COVID-19, RSV, and influenza have declined significantly as winter moves into spring, State Epidemiologist Dr. Cherie Drenzek reported Tuesday. On the fourth anniversary of the first reported death from coronavirus in Georgia, Drenzek told members of the state Board of Public Health the vast majority of patients hospitalized with the virus […]

Sports betting gets first airing in Georgia House ATLANTA – Legislation legalizing sports betting in Georgia that the state Senate passed last month got its first hearing Tuesday in the state House of Representatives. Under Senate Bill 386, the Georgia Lottery Corp. would oversee sports betting, awarding licenses to 16 sports betting providers, Sen. Clint Dixon, R-Buford, the bill’s chief sponsor, told members […]

Senators question economic development chief on delayed EV plant Georgia Commissioner of Economic Development Pat Wilson ATLANTA – The state’s top economic development official expressed disappointment Monday with electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian’s decision to delay building a new plant east of Atlanta but said the company remains committed to Georgia. “It stings,” Georgia Commissioner of Economic Development Pat Wilson told members of a state […]

Bill cracking down on ‘swatting’ clears Georgia House State Rep. Matt Reeves ATLANTA – The Georgia House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed legislation Monday aimed at “swatting,” false reports of criminal activity that send police to the homes or offices of targeted victims. The bill, which passed 162-2, increases penalties for those found guilty of making swatting calls, mandating a prison sentence of 10 […]

Georgia tax revenues down again in February ATLANTA – Georgia tax collections continued to fall last month, and even the gasoline sales tax failed to lift the state out of the red. Net tax receipts in February totaled more than $2.03 billion, down 4.3% compared to the same month last year. Year to date, tax revenues, are up 1.1% compared to the […]

Qualifying Week wraps up at Georgia Capitol ATLANTA – Every member of Georgia’s congressional delegation running for reelection this year will face at least one opponent. But as Qualifying Week at the state Capitol ended on Friday, the most interesting congressional race will be for the only open seat in the 14-member delegation. With U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-West Point, leaving office, […]