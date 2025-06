Georgia public universities back new multi-state accreditation model ATLANTA — The University System of Georgia has joined five other public systems in the South to establish a new accreditation model for their institutions and for higher education broadly. The multi-state consortium announced Thursday that its new accreditation organization will prioritize academics, student outcomes and achievement. “Our work with the Commission for Public Higher […]

DOT’s HERO program to resume full service ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation’s Highway Emergency Response Operators (HERO) program will resume patrolling interstate highways across metro Atlanta during the overnight hours seven days a week effective July 1, the state agency announced Thursday. HERO vehicles also will resume full coverage of the region’s nearly 400 miles of interstates. The program cut […]

They may be fast at swipe typing on a screen, but students must now learn a different speedwriting skill ATLANTA — When younger students return to Georgia public schools this fall, they will learn an old-school skill: handwriting. New changes to the state standards for English Language Arts will require the teaching of cursive writing in elementary school. The state Board of Education approved the standards overhaul two years ago but gave teachers until […]

Georgia senators back bid to declare Ralph David Abernathy’s church National Historic Site ATLANTA – Georgia’s two U.S. senators have reintroduced legislation to declare Atlanta’s West Hunter Street Baptist Church a National Historic Site in honor of the late civil rights leader Ralph David Abernathy Sr. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, both Democrats, got the bill through a Senate committee two years ago with bipartisan support, but […]

Women share experience with Georgia abortion ban during Senate hearing led by Democrats ATLANTA — When Kaycee Maruscsak’s baby died before birth, she had to carry the infant’s corpse in her womb for more than a week because, she said, doctors refused to remove it for fear of violating Georgia’s abortion restrictions. “I should not have had to wait eight days to have a dead baby removed out […]

State awards $26.5 million in transportation grants and loans ATLANTA – The State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) awarded a record $26.5 million in Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank (GTIB) loans and grants Tuesday that will help fund 13 transportation projects across the state. This latest round of GTIB awards stems from $46 million the General Assembly added to the fiscal 2025 mid-year budget. “Thanks […]

Boost in storage helping Port of Savannah weather tariffs ATLANTA – Increased storage capacity is helping the Port of Savannah offset some of the impacts of the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. Last month was Savannah’s second busiest May on record, exceeded only by May of 2022. Savannah handled 500,900 twenty-foot equivalent container units (TEUs), up 2.2% over the same month last year, […]

Georgia Republicans, Democrats disagree over bombing Iran ATLANTA – Georgia politicians are reacting to President Donald Trump’s weekend decision to bomb Iranian nuclear sites mostly along party lines. Republicans have rushed to support the president’s action, while Democrats criticized Trump for ordering the bombing without congressional authorization and warned it could drag the U.S. into a lengthy war. “America can never allow […]

Seven charged with running online fentanyl, meth market ATLANTA – Seven Georgians have been indicted in federal court for allegedly conspiring to ship thousands of parcels containing fentanyl and methamphetamine across the country using a dark web vendor account. While the indictment was returned by a federal grand jury in Athens more than a month ago, two of the defendants weren’t arraigned until […]