LABOR DAY WEEKEND BBQ

Georgia lawmakers plan for federal cuts to already ‘underfunded’ public health services ATLANTA — Anticipating federal cutbacks or funding freezes, Georgia lawmakers held a hearing Wednesday to explore a redesign of the state’s public health system, which protects residents from diseases and offers preventative health care in some places. The state’s public health districts operate under the Department of Public Health. Most of the staff work for […]

Senate hopefuls highlight congressional luncheon COLUMBUS – U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and two of the Republicans vying for the GOP nomination to challenge the incumbent Democrat next year highlighted Wednesday’s annual Georgia Chamber Congressional Luncheon. It wasn’t a campaign stop for Ossoff and U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter of Savannah and Mike Collins of Jackson. Instead, the three politicians gave leading […]

National tax reform leader pitches state Senate on repealing income tax ATLANTA – Georgia could eliminate its income tax without raising sales taxes to make up the lost revenue, one of the nation’s leading tax reform advocates said Tuesday. The nine states that have done away with their income taxes are experiencing enough population growth to offset that loss of tax revenue, Grover Norquist, president of […]

Georgia lawmakers study addiction, suggest regulating treatment centers ATLANTA — Centers that offer services to people experiencing addiction could face more regulation in Georgia, as lawmakers investigate how they operate and whether they are effective enough. “There are rehab centers all over the state of Georgia that are not meeting the standard that we feel should be there,” state Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula, […]

Postal Service unveils Jimmy Carter stamp ATLANTA – A commemorative Forever stamp honoring former President Jimmy Carter will be released on Oct. 1 in Atlanta, the U.S. Postal Service announced Monday. Representatives of the nonprofit group Friends of Jimmy Carter and the National Park Service joined the Postal Service in unveiling the new stamp at the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park […]

Southern District of Georgia gets new U.S. attorney ATLANTA – A former district attorney in the state court system was sworn in Monday as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Attorney General Pam Bondi appointed Margaret “Meg” Heap to the post effective Monday. The swearing-in ceremony took place at the federal courthouse in Augusta “I am incredibly honored to serve as […]

Georgia Senate eyeing need-based college scholarships ATLANTA – The state’s lottery-funded HOPE Scholarship program has been highly successful, covering most or all of college tuition for more than 2.2 million Georgians since its inception in 1993. But Georgia lawmakers are considering expanding state aid to public college and university students beyond the merit-based HOPE program to a need-based scholarship initiative. The […]

First of three new Georgia Power gas turbines arrives at Plant Yates ATLANTA – Georgia Power has received delivery of the first of three new gas turbines at Plant Yates near Newnan, the Atlanta-based utility announced Friday. The turbine was assembled by Mitsubishi Power in Savannah and transported to Plant Yates by truck and rail. The new gas units are the first to be added to Georgia […]

Three family members guilty of pandemic fraud ATLANTA – A Southwest Georgia man was convicted in federal court this week of wire fraud resulting from a pandemic fraud scheme involving family members. Tyreek Brown, 28, of Pelham faces a maximum of 30 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release and a $1 million fine. He will be […]