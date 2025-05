State PSC to resume hearings on Georgia Power energy-supply plan ATLANTA – Starting May 27, Georgia Power executives will defend the mix of energy resources the utility intends to rely on for generating electricity against critics who say the plan relies too much on fossil fuels and not enough on renewable power. The state Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a second round of hearings […]

Army Corps backs off some recreational area closures after political blowback ATLANTA – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers quietly rolled back half the closures of recreational areas it had announced around Lake Lanier this week after public pushback from Georgia’s congressional delegation. U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee, drew attention to the closures when he issued a statement Wednesday saying he was disappointed to learn about them ahead […]

Abortion rights advocates blame confusion around Georgia law for plight of brain-dead pregnant woman ATLANTA – Groups that promote access to abortion and medical services for Black women said Thursday that uncertainty about Georgia’s abortion restrictions were to blame for the decision to keep a brain dead, pregnant woman on life support. Georgia’s so-called “heartbeat” law bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected in a fetus, typically six weeks […]

Another big hurricane season forecast for 2025, with warming ocean a cause ATLANTA – As communities continue to recover from last year’s Hurricane Helene, federal forecasters are predicting another vigorous storm season this year. The National Weather Service is expecting an above-average number of hurricanes, giving 60% odds of above-normal activity in the Atlantic Ocean, 30% for near-normal and 10% for below-normal. “Warm sea surface temperatures (are) […]

State policy makers need better data on data centers ATLANTA – An early task for Georgia lawmakers in determining how to regulate data centers should be determining how much electricity and water they’re sucking up, the head of a local nonprofit group said Thursday. “How are you guys supposed to plan for the future if you don’t know what you’ve got right now?” Amy […]

Mercedes-Benz expanding operations in Sandy Springs ATLANTA – Mercedes-Benz will move up to 500 jobs to an existing facility in Sandy Springs as part of the automaker’s plan to establish its North American headquarters in Fulton County, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday. The company’s “1MB” facility opened in 2018 and currently supports about 800 jobs. “We’re excited that a job creator […]

Political fallout starting after Army Corps closes recreational areas ahead of Memorial Day ATLANTA – A federal staffing shortage has resulted in the closure of Georgia lakeside recreational areas just ahead of the busy Memorial Day weekend. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ announcement Wednesday that it would close 31 parks and public use facilities around waterways in Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi is already drawing political heat. U.S. […]

Kemp touts proposed Georgia Power rate freeze ATLANTA – Georgia Power’s pledge this week to freeze rates for the next three years would benefit both the utility’s customers and bolster the state’s ability to attract jobs and investment, Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday. “This is good news,” Kemp told reporters during a news conference at the state Capitol. “Georgia’s going to be […]

Real estate investor headed to prison in Atlanta fraud scheme ATLANTA – The head of a commercial real estate investment firm has been sentenced to 87 months in prison and ordered to pay $45 million in restitution in a fraud scheme involving the Atlanta Financial Center in Buckhead. Elchonon (Elie) Schwartz, 46, of New York City pleaded guilty in February to one count of wire […]