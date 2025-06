Georgia unemployment rate declines slightly ATLANTA – Georgia’s unemployment rate fell slightly in April to 3.5%, seven-tenths below the national jobless rate, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday. “After holding steady at 3.6% for nearly a year – and recent job growth – we’re proving once again that Georgia’s business-friendly environment and competitive workforce deliver results,” Georgia Commissioner of […]

Rural site development grants going to four Georgia recipients ATLANTA – Four Georgia communities will receive $7.5 million in grants through a state program designed to foster economic development in rural counties. The OneGeorgia Authority’s Rural Site Development Initiative helps communities identify, assess, and develop new ready-for-development industrial sites. Eligible activities include site studies, land grading, and other infrastructure projects that support site development. […]

State awards three grants in latest round of workforce housing program ATLANTA – Three Georgia communities will receive $6.5 million in grants, the latest round of funding through the Rural Workforce Housing Initiative Gov. Brian Kemp launched more than two years ago. The money will go toward infrastructure improvements needed to service new housing. “Every Georgian deserves to be able to live in the community where […]

Georgia Senate Republicans vote on new leadership amid big shuffle ATLANTA — A major shakeup is underway in the leadership of the Georgia Senate, after the Republican caucus elected a new majority leader and tentatively named a new president pro tempore. The two positions rank just below the lieutenant governor, who is elected by voters statewide. Republicans, who control the Senate, selected Sen. Jason Anavitarte, […]

State DOT completes Hurricane Helene recovery ATLANTA – It took the Georgia Department of Transportation seven months to finish clearing the massive amounts of debris Hurricane Helene left across a wide swath of the state, an engineer with the agency said Wednesday. The DOT used 2,134 employees in the response to the storm – more than half of the agency’s staff […]

Fulton County Jail sergeant charged with civil rights violations ATLANTA – A Fulton County Jail employee has been indicted in federal court for allegedly using excessive force against prisoners. Sgt. Khadijah Solomon, 47, is accused of repeatedly using tasers on compliant, non-resisting pre-trial detainees on three occasions last January and writing false reports about each of the incidents. “The (Justice Department’s) Civil Rights Division […]

Federal budget cuts could push millions off healthcare insurance coverage ATLANTA — Federal budget cuts aimed at Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act could eventually cost 16 million Americans their health insurance coverage, and Georgia would not be immune from the impact, a health care advocacy group is warning. The state already lags most of the country in The Commonwealth Fund’s performance indicators. Their new […]

Echols easily wins Republican PSC primary; Democrats Waites, Hubbard in runoff ATLANTA – Republican Tim Echols Tuesday cruised to his party’s nomination for another term on the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC), which regulates utilities in the Peach State. Echols captured 75.8% of the vote in the PSC’s District 2 to just 24.2% for challenger Lee Muns of Columbia County, according to unofficial results. Echols, who […]

Dalton lawmaker celebrates 13th anniversary of DACA ATLANTA – A state lawmaker from a city with a Hispanic majority marked the 13th anniversary of the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program Tuesday by urging Congress to make its protections permanent. The city of Dalton makes up a large part of Georgia Republican Rep. Kasey Carpenter’s 4th House District in Northwest Georgia. […]