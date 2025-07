Georgia courts deliberate over how to incorporate AI into the justice system ATLANTA — It started harmlessly enough, with kids using artificial intelligence to cheat on their writing assignments, but the technology has become a palpable threat to society as lawyers and others in the justice system have conducted novel experiments with it and even clearly misused it. In the five years since OpenAI unleashed Chat GPT-3 […]

Impact of data centers in Georgia ‘a mixed bag’ ATLANTA – Whether the quick rise of data centers in Georgia will ultimately prove good or bad for the state’s economy is a hotly debated topic this summer. Georgia boasts the fastest growing data center market in the nation, behind only Virginia – the world’s largest data center market – in volume. Data centers are […]

Atlanta to get Shriners children’s medical research facility ATLANTA — Shriners Children’s will establish a new pediatric medical research facility near Georgia Tech, bringing jobs and significant investment, the health-care nonprofit announced Wednesday. Gov. Brian Kemp touted the new development as “an incredible addition to Georgia’s growing nonprofit, R&D, and life sciences communities.” Leslie D. Stewart, chairman of the Shriners Children’s board, said the […]

State revenue chief tapped for new Georgia Tax Court ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp Tuesday nominated state Commissioner of Revenue Frank O’Connell chief judge of the newly created Georgia Tax Court. Georgia voters approved a constitutional amendment last November creating the tax court, aimed at improving efficiency in the handling of tax cases at the state level. O’Connell has headed the revenue department for […]

PSC approves Georgia Power rate freeze ATLANTA – State energy regulators Tuesday unanimously approved Georgia Power’s plan to freeze customer rates for the next three years. Under an agreement the Atlanta-based utility and the Georgia Public Service Commission’s Public Interest Advocacy Staff reached in May, Georgia Power will not seek to raise base rates until 2028 at the earliest. However, the […]

Owner of medical equipment company charged with Medicaid fraud ATLANTA – A Warner Robins woman has been indicted in federal court for allegedly engaging in a scheme to defraud the Georgia Medicaid program of more than $5.4 million. Elizabeth Sue Ivester, 62, was charged in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia with conspiracy to commit health-care fraud, health-care fraud, and aggravated […]

Georgia election chief: review finds discrepancy within margin of error ATLANTA — A hand count of ballots in a primary election race for the Georgia Public Service Commission found a discrepancy, but Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger determined it was not a problem. The audit of results in all 159 counties for the District 2 Republican contest found one batch of 328 audited ballots had […]

Audit of state program for kids produces mixed results ATLANTA — A program that was intended to improve Georgia’s ranking on indicators of child “well-being” has produced mixed results, according to a state audit. Georgia lawmakers asked for an examination of the Georgia Family Connection Partnership, which received $30 million in funding in fiscal year 2024, more than a quarter of it from the […]

Ignorance of the law is no excuse, so get ready for these new ones about to take effect ATLANTA — On Tuesday, Georgians will reap what their state lawmakers sowed when a slew of new laws take effect, from divisive limits on transgender student athletes to a broadly popular guarantee to keep in vitro fertilization legal. In addition to keeping options to start life, the General Assembly gave Georgians a new way to […]