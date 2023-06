June 25 – June 29

6:00pm – 8:30pm

Join us for VBS at Second Baptist Cedartown! Our theme this year is Keepers of the Kingdom. With Keepers of the Kingdom, your kids will learn how they can be part of God’s kingdom through salvation in his Son and will be equipped with the armor of God to become Keepers of the Kingdom who stand strong in today’s battle for truth.

Register online at www.sbcedartown.org or call/text 770-748-5252.