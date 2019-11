Bill Maher defends Katie Hill, complains Democrats 'always resign' while Republicans don't "Real Time" host Bill Maher went to bat Friday night for outgoing Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., saying she "could've survived" her scandals, and complained that Democrats "always resign" in such situations while Republicans don't. Joseph Wulfsohn

Bill Maher warns Trump impeachment a 'loser' issue in swing states: 'He's not going to get convicted' "Real Time" host Bill Maher had a warning for Democrats on Friday night as they continued with their Trump impeachment inquiry. He called it a "loser" issue in battleground states for the 2020 presidential election -- and also considered whether the country is heading toward a "civil war." Joseph Wulfsohn

Ronan Farrow says Bill Clinton was 'credibly accused of rape,' calls Juanita Broaddrick's case 'overdue for revisiting' "Catch and Kill" author and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow took aim at former President Bill Clinton on Friday night, saying the nation's 42nd chief executive was "credibly" accused of rape and that alleged victim Juanita Broaddrick's claim was "overdue for revisiting." Joseph Wulfsohn

Trump economy has America's middle class 'succeeding,' top 2020 campaign adviser says The federal government's October jobs report shows America's middle class is thriving under President Trump's leadership, according to a top adviser to the Trump 2020 Campaign. Charles Creitz