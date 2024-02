Fedrick leaving Albany State for new role at Georgia State University Marion Fedrick ATLANTA – Albany State University President Marion Fedrick is leaving the university later this year to take a new position within the University System of Georgia. Fedrick will become executive vice president and chief of staff to Georgia State University President Brian Blake effective July 1, Fedrick announced Wednesday in a letter to […]

State sets exports record for third straight year Georgia Commissioner of Economic Development Pat Wilson ATLANTA – Georgia exports hit an all-time high last year for the third year in a row, the state Department of Economic Development reported Wednesday. The state exported $49.7 billion in goods in 2023, eclipsing the previous record of $47 billion set the year before. An estimated 87% […]

Plant Vogtle Unit 4 reaches criticality ATLANTA – The second of two additional nuclear reactors being built at Plant Vogtle has safely reached initial criticality, Georgia Power announced Wednesday. Initial criticality is a key step during startup testing that shows operators have safely started the Unit 4 reactor. Achieving initial criticality is necessary to continue the startup of the unit. Unit […]

State Senate panel approves sports betting constitutional amendment ATLANTA – A proposed constitutional amendment allowing Georgians to vote on whether to legalize sports betting in the Peach State has cleared a state Senate committee. The Senate Regulated Industries Committee unanimously passed the bipartisan measure late Tuesday. The legislation would create a gaming commission overseen by the Georgia Lottery Corp. to regulate sports betting. […]

Kemp sending Georgia National Guard troops to Texas border ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that he will send additional Georgia National Guard troops to help the state of Texas defend its border with Mexico against illegal immigration. The Republican governor blamed Democratic President Joe Biden for failing to secure the border, forcing Kemp and other GOP governors to come to the aid […]

State Senate passes tort reform bill aimed at ‘direct action’ lawsuits Lt. Gov. Burt Jones presides over the state Senate. ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced at the beginning of the 2024 General Assembly session that he would not push for comprehensive tort reform this year. But the state Senate passed legislation Tuesday addressing one aspect of tort reform. Senate Bill 426, which passed 46-2, would […]

Gasoline taxes propping up otherwise sluggish state tax revenues ATLANTA – Georgia tax collections rose last month compared to January of last year, the state Department of Revenue reported Monday. But that 2.1% increase only occurred because the state sales tax on gasoline was in effect last month but was not being collected during the same month a year ago. Both individual and corporate […]

Georgia House passes solar farms bill ATLANTA – Legislation aimed at ensuring the huge number of solar farms springing up across rural Georgia don’t become permanent eyesores cleared the state House of Representatives Monday. House Bill 300, which passed unanimously, requires companies that lease property for solar farms to restore the land to its natural state after the lease expires. Restoration […]

State issues draft permits for titanium mine near Okefenokee ATLANTA – The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) has released draft permits for a controversial proposed titanium mine near the Okefenokee Swamp. Alabama-based Twin Pines Minerals is planning to mine titanium dioxide on Trail Ridge, the Okefenokee’s eastern hydrologic boundary. While company executives have said the project would not harm the swamp, scientific studies have […]