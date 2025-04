Legislation targets investors who own vast swaths of Georgia housing stock ATLANTA – Out-of-state investors own tens of thousands of houses in Georgia, and lawmakers tried to limit the number due to concerns about decaying properties and diminished options for would be homeowners. A bill that sought to cap each big owner at 2,000 properties didn’t get far after constitutional concerns were raised. But a measure […]

Trump tariffs have Georgia businesses nervous ATLANTA – President Donald Trump’s decision on Wednesday to pause a huge hike in tariffs on dozens of countries for 90 days gave the slumping stock market a bump. But that surge was short-lived amid investors’ fears that tariffs remained historically high – 25% on imports from Canada and Mexico and 10% for nearly all […]

Democrats pitch expansion of child tax credit ATLANTA – The annual federal child tax credit will shrink in half at the end of the year, falling to $1,000 if Congress does not intervene. Most of the Democrats in the U.S. Senate, including Georgia’s Raphael Warnock, are calling not only to prevent that from happening but also to permanently expand the credit. Legislation […]

Measles outbreak spreading from Texas, but Georgia remains unaffected ATLANTA – The surge of measles infections in West Texas connected with the death of two children is prompting Georgia health officials to stress the importance of vaccination against the highly contagious disease. “It’s a really very unique and very, very large outbreak,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Cherie Drenzek said Tuesday. “I think that we can […]

Ossoff, Georgia Republicans tout fundraising successes ATLANTA – Democrats and Republicans are boasting of their fundraising success early in what is an off-year for elections in Georgia. U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., raised more than $11 million during the first quarter of this year, the most ever raised by a Senate incumbent in the first three months of an off-year. Meanwhile, […]

Regents to vote on consolidating Georgia Southern, East Georgia State College ATLANTA – The University System of Georgia Board of Regents will vote next week on a proposal to consolidate Georgia Southern University and East Georgia State College. The university system launched a wave of consolidations back in 2011 under the late Chancellor Hank Huckaby that initially involved eight consolidations and later led to five more. […]

Brunswick port sets monthly record for autos, heavy equipment volumes ATLANTA – The Port of Brunswick handled an all-time record of 91,360 units of Roll-on/Roll-off cargo last month, up 18% compared to March of last year, the Georgia Ports Authority reported Tuesday. As was the case with container trade at the Port of Savannah, higher volumes of vehicles and heavy equipment at Brunswick was due […]

Georgia lawmakers go home early, leaving unfinished business for next year ATLANTA – Georgia legislators clocked out unusually early Friday night, leaving behind stacks of unfinished bills, many of them torn into pieces for the ceremonial throwing of confetti that marks the final moments of a legislative session. Among the abandoned bills were several that had seemed to be a priority for Republican lawmakers. They had […]

Failure of speed-zone cameras bill leaves bad blood between Georgia House and Senate ATLANTA – An unexpectedly early end to the 2025 General Assembly session Friday night left a bid to put some restrictions on school-zone speed cameras in Georgia on the shelf until next year. While the Georgia House of Representatives was debating a substitute version of House Bill 651, the state Senate abruptly adjourned “sine die” […]