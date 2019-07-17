Joe Gransden & Francine Reed Concert- CPAC

Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 7:00 pm.

Cedartown Performing Arts Center

The Joe Gransden 16 Piece Big Band is quickly becoming one of the busiest groups on the jazz scene. Originally formed in 2009 Joe and the guys have continued to build momentum and are performing numerous shows around the country. The bands new release entitled “It’s A Beautiful Thing” has sold incredibly well and is getting radio air play all over the world!

Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at https://cedartownshows.com/