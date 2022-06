Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'careful to avoid any eye contact' at Service of Thanksgiving: royal onlooker The Service of Thanksgiving to Queen Elizabeth II on Friday was thrown into more royal drama when it was announced last night that Her Majesty would not be attending the Platinum Jubilee event. Neil Sean

French prehistoric cave in Marseille to open new exhibit The famous Cosquer Cave in France is able to be explored through a new exhibit. The cave has never been able to be viewed in so much detail.

Vaccine rule dropped in Special Olympics after being threatened with $27M fine The vaccine mandate was dropped from the Special Olympics because they were facing a potential $27M fine. Ron DeSantis announced the rule change prior to the games in Orlando.

Silicon Valley school librarian arrested for lewd acts against 13-year-old student San Jose police have arrested a middle school librarian aide for allegedly committing lewd and lascivious acts against a 13-year-old female student. Audrey Conklin