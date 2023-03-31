Jenny’s House needs Donations!

We are also taking donations of toiletries, food, clothing, and bicycles. We share these with the community through Jenny’s House @ Lindsey Chapel and by partnering with Henry Ridley’s Homeless feeding ministry on the 3rd Saturday, and Tommy Pope’s ministry. We were able to provide over 20lbs of meat to Henry yesterday! Henry will be cooking and serving free hot dogs and the fixin’s at the grand opening of Jenny’s house on April 8th. Families with children are welcome. People who need groceries or clothing are welcome. Homeless are welcome to come get a bicycle for transportation.