Georgia entering vacation season short of game wardens ATLANTA – With the traditional summer vacation season getting underway, Georgia continues to suffer from a chronic shortage of game wardens to serve its 2 million hunters and 600,000 to 700,000 anglers. The state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) boasted 250 game wardens back in 2000. But a series of budget cuts had dropped that […]

Feds putting up $75M for semiconductor chips plant in Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff ATLANTA – The Biden administration Thursday announced it is committing up to $75 million toward a semiconductor component manufacturing plant being built in Covington. Absolics, a subsidiary of South Korea-based SK Group, broke ground on the facility in 2022. The project will create more than 1,200 manufacturing and construction jobs, said […]

Paper products company expanding in Macon ATLANTA – A paper products company that’s been in Macon since 2008 will invest $418 million to expand its local footprint, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday. First Quality Baby Products’ expansion will create 600 news jobs. “We’re always thankful when job creators like First Quality choose to expand in Georgia,” Kemp said. “More than 70% […]

U.S. House passes McBath’s prison oversight bill ATLANTA – Legislation establishing oversight of the federal prison system sponsored by U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, has cleared the U.S. House of Representatives. The bipartisan bill, which passed Tuesday with just two “no” votes and now moves to the U.S. Senate, would require the Justice Department’s Inspector General to conduct comprehensive inspections of the […]

Jack, Dugan headed for runoff in 3rd Congressional District Brian Jack ATLANTA – A former aide in the Trump White House and a former state senator are headed toward a runoff to decide the Republican nominee in Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District. Brian Jack, brandishing an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, was the top vote-getter in Tuesday’s GOP primary with 46.7% of the vote […]

Andrew Pinson retains state Supreme Court seat Andrew Pinson ATLANTA – Georgia Supreme Court Justice Andrew Pinson was reelected Tuesday night in a rare contested election for a seat on the high court. Pinson captured 55% of the statewide vote to 45% for former U.S. Rep. John Barrow, according to unofficial results. Incumbent state Supreme Court justices in Georgia rarely face opposition. […]

McBath cruises to Democratic primary win U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath ATLANTA – U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, scored a resounding Democratic primary victory Tuesday, despite a bid by the Republican-controlled General Assembly to run her out of office by redrawing her congressional district. Running in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District after moving over from the 7th District, McBath piled up such a […]

Port of Brunswick sets record for auto volumes Port of Brunswick (Photo courtesy of Georgia Ports Authority) ATLANTA – The Port of Brunswick handled a record 80,600 units of Roll-on/Roll-off cargo last month, an increase of more than 44% over April of last year, the Georgia Ports Authority reported Tuesday. While diversions from the Port of Baltimore after a cargo ship struck the […]

Biden challenges Morehouse grads to fight for democracy ATLANTA – President Joe Biden challenged more than 400 Morehouse College graduates Sunday to fight for freedom and democracy against the forces of divisiveness threatening America. “You’re all future leaders,” Biden said during the 140th commencement ceremony at the historically Black college in Atlanta. “You’ll face complications and tough moments. … [But] we’re expecting a […]