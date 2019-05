Get Ready!! It’s that time of year again!!

Vacation Bible School

IN THE WILD!!!

Motto: Zoom in! Focus on Jesus!

Theme Scriptures: John 20:31 (CSB)

June 17th – 22nd

Monday – Friday

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Classes for all ages at

New Bethel Baptist Church

3429 Collard Valley Road

Cedartown, GA 30125

Call 770-684-4057

Tell a friend! Bring a friend!!