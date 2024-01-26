HYMN SING!!!

Organist Andrew Atkinson is a multi-talented artist and performer from the Gulf Coast. Andrew specializes in improvisation, Romantic music, and sacred arrangements. Andrew grew up in a large family (six children) where ministry was prioritized and music was valued as an important part of daily life. Their father was a Baptist church music director and their mother was a church pianist who taught each of the children to play the piano at an early age; Andrew began studying piano at the age of 5 and later completed his studies with Dr. Robert Holm at the University of South Alabama. He developed an interest in the organ at a young age, and pursued his love of the organ along with his piano studies, to fulfill a lifelong dream. Andrew is also an accomplished actor, and a member of the Screen Actors Guild and the The American Guild of Organists.
