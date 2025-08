State obtains indictment against Cobb County clerk ATLANTA — Cobb County Court Clerk Connie Taylor was indicted Thursday in connection with alleged destruction of documents in 2022, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s office said. The indictment on two counts each of destruction of public records and violation of oath of office stems from allegations that Taylor told an employee to delete government […]

Georgia Power seeking certification of new energy projects ATLANTA – Georgia Power asked state energy regulators Thursday to certify 9,900 megawatts of new energy resources that would come from a variety of power-generating projects. In a filing with the Georgia Public Service Commission, the Atlanta-based utility proposed projects the PSC already has approved in Georgia Power’s last two Integrated Resource plans (IRPs), which […]

Democrats take aim at nursing home cuts ATLANTA – Georgia Democrats Wednesday criticized federal funding cuts to nursing homes included in President Donald Trump’s budget bill the Republican-controlled Congress passed early this month. But the head of an organization that represents Georgia nursing homes said the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” won’t affect nursing homes because the final version of the measure exempted […]

Democrat announces candidacy for Georgia attorney general ATLANTA — A former Democratic state representative has entered the election to succeed Republican Chris Carr as attorney general. Former House Minority Leader Bob Trammell on Wednesday became the first Democrat to announce his candidacy to become the state’s top attorney, saying he wants to “bring about real change” during a tumultuous era. “At a […]

Georgia lawmakers hear conflicting views about hemp and marijuana ATLANTA — Products from marijuana and hemp are either dangerous and should be banned or amazing and should be accessible to those who need and want them, a Georgia House study committee heard Tuesday. Lawmakers heard conflicting assertions and opinions during their first hearing ahead of possible changes to state policies for medical marijuana and […]

Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific merger to create nation’s first transcontinental railroad ATLANTA – Freight railroad companies Union Pacific and Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern announced a merger agreement Tuesday that will create the nation’s first transcontinental railroad. The merger, subject to the approval of the federal Surface Transportation Board, will connect more than 50,000 route miles across 43 states, linking about 100 ports. “Railroads have become an integral […]

Georgia elections agency initiates voter roll scrub, audits PSC runoff count ATLANTA — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is initiating a four-year process that could delete the registrations of nearly a quarter million inactive voters. “Clean voter rolls mean clean elections,” Raffensperger said Tuesday. “My promise to Georgia voters is elections that are free, fair, and fast – and we’re doing just that.” Raffensperger’s agency […]

Port of Savannah sees second busiest year on record ATLANTA – The Georgia Ports Authority moved 5.7 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) during the last fiscal year, an 8.6% increase over fiscal 2024, the agency reported Tuesday. The Port of Savannah accounted for most of that growth, posting its second busiest year on record. “Georgia ports continue to grow U.S. East Coast market share,” […]

Fake Romeos used Facebook, Instagram and other platforms in scheme to swindle women ATLANTA — A Georgia man has been convicted in a Louisianna federal court for his role in a scheme that involved stringing along women online then extracting millions of dollars from them. During a four-day trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Kenneth G. Akpieyi, 44, played a key role in defrauding women by connecting them with romantic partners on Facebook, Instagram and other […]