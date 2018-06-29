Homecoming – Valley View Baptist Church – July 15, Revival/July 16 – 18

Valley View Baptist Church will be having Homecoming July 15. It starts at 10:30 a.m. with Brother Eddie Denson bringing the message. The Zion Trio will be the guest singers. Everyone is welcome to come out and join us for some great fellowship!

Revival starts at 7 p.m. each night…on Monday, July 16, Brother Jash Agan will be opening the Revival with his Church Choir.

On Tuesday, July 17, Brother Johnny Simpson will bring the message and New Cannan Baptist Church Choir will be there.

Wednesday, July 18, Brother Randy Vines and the Friendly Baptist Church Choir will bring the message.

We are so excited to see what God has in store for us…everyone is welcome…come join us and bring someone with you!

God Bless!