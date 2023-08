Some Americans moving on from Bud Light boycott, marking 'significant improvement' for brand: Survey Bud Light drinkers who say they are "very unlikely" to buy the beer in the next three to six months fell from 18% to just 3% in July, according to a Deutsche Bank survey.

Broadway star Chris Peluso, actor in ‘Mamma Mia!’ and ‘Wicked,’ dead at 40 "Mamma Mia!" actor Chris Peluso died at the age of 40. A cause of death has yet to be revealed. In 2022, it was publicly announced Peluso battled with schizoaffective disorder.

Proud Boys extremist flees ahead of sentencing in Capitol riot case, triggering manhunt by authorities Authorities are searching for a member of the Proud Boys extremist organization who went missing days before his scheduled sentencing in a case related to the Capitol riot.

Louisville district to restart new bus system following chaotic rollout that led to canceled classes Kentucky’s largest district in Louisville is scheduled to restart the school year with a new bus system after the previous schedule mistakenly skipped students in the morning.