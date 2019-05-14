HOMECOMING & REVIVAL – Cedar Spring MBC

It’s spring time again and that means Homecoming and Revival at Cedar Spring MBC.

Homecoming is Sunday, May 19, 2019. This year our special guests are the Rev. Randy Livesey and the Greater Mt. Olive MBC from Cartersville, Georgia.

Dinner will be served at 2 p.m. Service starts at 3 p.m. Everyone is invited!

Revival begins the following Wednesday, May 22, 23, and 24!

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND is Bishop Christopher Johnson, son of the late Bishop TP Johnson, Sr., Pastor and Founder of Zion Ministries in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Services start nightly at 7 p.m. with guests, choirs, and hosts.

Thank you in advance for your support!