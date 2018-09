Pine Bower Baptist Church will have their homecoming service on Sunday, September 30th beginning at 11:00 a.m.

The service will be held on the banks of Cedar Creek, before the entrance to Pine Bower Rd.

There will be an old fashioned dinner on the grounds and a creek baptism to follow.

Pastor Roger Kiser invites everyone to attend.

For information, you may call the church office at 770-748-3252.