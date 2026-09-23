HOMECOMING AT NEW CANAAN

Thune says GOP still backs spending to support Collins campaign ATLANTA — Republican leaders rallied behind U.S. Rep. Mike Collins and his bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff Friday, after a news report that the GOP was moving money to other states to support candidates thought to be more competitive. “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think that we can win the state […]

In Georgia’s race for governor, focus shifts to farms ATLANTA — Pledging to fight for farmers, Republican Rick Jackson unveiled his plan to support Georgia’s agricultural industry as the sector gets squeezed by rising prices for diesel, fertilizer and other essentials. “I want our farmers to know that as governor I will be in the fight to help them in any way I can,” […]

Georgia still tops for business ATLANTA — It might not be a lucky number, but Georgia’s political leaders are celebrating the state’s ranking as the top location for corporate expansions for the 13th year in a row. The designation was based on a survey of 50 corporate site selection consultants nationwide. “Georgia’s 13th consecutive year as Area Development’s No. 1 […]

New study: people in Georgia struggle more to pay for food and healthcare ATLANTA — New research from a Georgetown University policy organization reports that people in Georgia are struggling more than the nation as a whole to pay for food and healthcare. The new Family Economic Well-Being Index, out Thursday, reports that more than a third of Georgians are burdened or severely burdened by food costs and nearly […]

Handful of noncitizens accused of voting in Georgia ATLANTA — After federal prosecutors charged three noncitizens with voting illegally in Georgia, the man who oversees voting in the state pointed to an audit he ordered four years ago. Last week, the U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta announced that three people from other countries had been charged with voting in federal elections in recent […]

Major tire company to expand in northwest Georgia ATLANTA — A global leader in tire production will invest $1.2 billion to expand in Georgia, bringing 1,000 jobs by 2033, according to Gov. Brian Kemp’s office. “This historic investment will expand Pirelli’s footprint with roughly five times more positions than they currently employ across the region,” Kemp said in a statement Tuesday. The Italian […]

Statewide candidates to debate at Atlanta Press Club, minus the top of the GOP ticket ATLANTA — In three weeks, early voters will start going to the polls ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. The first day of early voting, on Oct. 13, will also feature the final candidates in two days of debates coordinated by the Atlanta Press Club at Georgia Public Broadcasting’s midtown Atlanta studios. Every statewide […]

AI raising questions about who writes the rules ATLANTA — Some worry artificial intelligence could one day rule humanity. Robots have not taken over yet, but AI may be helping with a core function of democracy in Georgia’s largest county: writing ordinances and resolutions. A Fulton County commissioner used an online tool to analyze legislation introduced by a couple of her colleagues and […]

Former business executive to lead Georgia’s public colleges and universities ATLANTA — It took five months to find a successor to University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue, and after looking far and wide the Board of Regents picked someone close to home. The new university system leader already has a building named after him at Georgia Tech and served on the Tech Foundation board. […]