Homecoming and Annual Revival – Friendship Baptist Church of Cedartown – June 10, June 13-15

Homecoming – Sunday, June 10 at 3:00 p.m. – Rev. Donald L. White, the Pastor of Morning Star Baptist Church in Rockmart, GA will be delivering the message.

Revival – Wednesday, June 13-Friday, June 15

The following ministers will be bringing the Revival messages:

Wednesday Night (June 13) – Rev. Steve Caldwell, Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Rome GA 30161

Thursday Night (June 14) – Rev. Khyri Rogers, St. Luke Baptist Church, Cedartown, GA 30125

Friday Night (June 15) – Rev. Edward Houston, New Bethel Baptist Church, Cedartown, GA 30125

We invite you to come out and worship with us as we continue to uplift the name of Jesus Christ. Please come out as your schedule permits, and join us as we continue The Purpose to Love, and to Love on Purpose.

Rev. Bobby J. Sims, Jr. Pastor

Beverly Tolbert, Clerk