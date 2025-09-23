Holloway Hunnypot Festival

Coming up THIS SATURDAY! The annual Holloway Festival takes place on September 27 from 10 until 3.
Lotsa’ crafts, lotsa’ food, and now we’ve added live bluegrass.
Come on down to Wissahickon Avenue and spend an hour or three shopping, visiting our Holloway history exhibit, eating delicious food and enjoying the music of the Silver Valley Boys.
Please note that we’ve closed a section of Wissahickon Avenue this year from College Street down to Cave Spring Road (you can still turn right onto Wissahickon from Cave Spring). Thanks to our friends over at First Cedartown Church and Cedartown First Methodist Church, we’ve still got plenty of parking. Parking lots are located off of Essex Street and Bradford Street.