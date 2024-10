Poll shows Trump still leading Harris in Georgia ATLANTA – Former President Donald Trump continues to lead Vice President Kamala Harris in Georgia, according to a new poll. A survey of 1,328 likely Georgia voters Quinnipiac University conducted Oct. 10-14 found Trump with 52% of the vote to 45% for Harris, well above the poll’s margin of error of plus-or-minus 2.7%. Green Party […]

Georgia students again top national average on ACT ATLANTA – The Georgia Class of 2024 scored slightly lower on the ACT compared to last year but still beat the national average for the eighth year in a row. Georgia students’ average composite ACT score of 21.2 was down slightly from 21.3 in 2023 but exceeded the pre-pandemic average of 20.7. “The Class of […]

Judge rejects new hand-count election rule ATLANTA – A Fulton County Superior Court judge has blocked a new rule governing Georgia’s election requiring counties to hand-count the number of ballots cast at polling places on Election Day. Judge Robert McBurney issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday night delaying implementation of the rule until the parties in a lawsuit filed by the […]

Trump pledges to restore ‘American dream’ at Cobb rally ATLANTA – Former President Donald Trump Tuesday night pledged to defeat inflation, lower taxes, and deport illegal immigrants at a campaign rally in Cobb County. “The American standard of living is in a free fall,” Trump told sign-waving supporters at the Cobb Energy Center. “Cities aren’t safe. Illegal aliens are pouring in by the millions. […]

Atlanta lands Super Bowl LXII in 2028 ATLANTA – Super Bowl LXII will be held in Atlanta in February 2028, the National Football League announced Tuesday. The game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which also hosted the Super Bowl in 2019. Atlanta’s bid was led by the Atlanta Sports Council in partnership with the Atlanta Falcons, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Georgia World […]

Judge rules local election officials must certify results ATLANTA – State law requires local election boards to certify election results, a Fulton County Superior Court Judge ruled Tuesday. Judge Robert McBurney rejected the assertions of Julie Adams, a member of the Fulton County elections board, who refused to certify primary results earlier this year and maintained she had the legal authority to do […]

Early voting in Georgia off to brisk start ATLANTA – Early voting is off to a record-breaking start in Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reported Tuesday. As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, about 234,000 Georgians had cast their ballots on the first day of the early voting period, far surpassing the 136,000 who voted on the first day of early voting ahead of […]

Teacher of the Year joining Georgia Department of Education ATLANTA – Georgia’s 2024 Teacher of the Year is joining the state Department of Education to boost the agency’s teacher recruitment and retention efforts. Christy Todd, who spent 15 years teaching in Fayette County Public Schools, will lead projects aimed at growing the teacher pipeline. “Christy Todd is an outstanding educator who is passionate about […]

3rd Congressional District hopefuls debate immigration, abortion ATLANTA – Illegal immigration and abortion dominated a debate Sunday between the two candidates for Georgia’s open 3rd Congressional District seat. Republican Brian Jack and Democrat Maura Keller each focused on the issue that has most galvanized their respective bases, immigration for Jack and abortion for Keller. Jack, a former White House aide to then-GOP […]