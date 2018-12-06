Holiday Tour of Homes – Covenant Christian School – December 8

December 4, 2018 Donna Hibbets Community News, News Desk 0

Covenant Christian School is hosting a Holiday Tour of Homes on Saturday, December 8 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Tickets are $20 each.

Tickets can be purchased from any CCS teacher or student or you can call the school at 678-800-5286.

Tickets may also be purchased at Merle Norman in Cedartown or at Andrew Tire Company.

Also, on December 8, Meadow Lakes Golf Course is hosting Breakfast or Lunch with Santa.  You can bring in your Tour of Homes ticket and receive 10% off of your meal.  Both meals will be served buffet style.

Homes on the Tour include:

Ben and Heather Ball              58 Cherokee Fairways

Dan Baker                                  900 N. Cave Spring St.

Drew & Kristen Forston         314 Marshall Street

David & Lori Lee                      301 N. College Street

Robin Duke & Brett Richter  133 N. College Street

 