Holiday Tour of Homes – Covenant Christian School – December 8

Covenant Christian School is hosting a Holiday Tour of Homes on Saturday, December 8 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Tickets are $20 each.

Tickets can be purchased from any CCS teacher or student or you can call the school at 678-800-5286.

Tickets may also be purchased at Merle Norman in Cedartown or at Andrew Tire Company.

Also, on December 8, Meadow Lakes Golf Course is hosting Breakfast or Lunch with Santa. You can bring in your Tour of Homes ticket and receive 10% off of your meal. Both meals will be served buffet style.

Homes on the Tour include:

Ben and Heather Ball 58 Cherokee Fairways

Dan Baker 900 N. Cave Spring St.

Drew & Kristen Forston 314 Marshall Street

David & Lori Lee 301 N. College Street

Robin Duke & Brett Richter 133 N. College Street