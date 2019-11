Has Joseph Mifsud resurfaced? Alleged audio of mysterious professor emerges two years after disappearance He was the lynchpin that triggered the Russia “collusion” investigation, yet Joseph Mifsud was never brought into the proceedings. For more than two years, he has gone underground – his name resurfacing in recent weeks as a key subject in U.S. Attorney General William Barr and prosecutor John Durham’s criminal probe. Hollie McKay

New York City man stabbed, pet dog slashed in subway station, police say A homeless man was stabbed and his dog was slashed at a New York City subway station on Thursday morning, according to police. Nicole Darrah

Ashton Kutcher 'ignores' headlines from Demi Moore's tell-all memoir: report Demi Moore made headlines in September for her tell-all memoir, "Inside Out," in which she exposed intimate details from her marriage with ex-husband Ashton Kutcher. Jessica Napoli

Pregnant Australian firefighter defends decision to fight flames: 'I don't just stay behind' A young firefighter in Australia is defending her decision to keep fighting the blazes even though she is pregnant, saying she "won't just stay behind" as her country burns. Travis Fedschun