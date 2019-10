Mark Levin: 'Trump gets treated worse than a terrorist or mass murderer' "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin was in rare form Thursday night blasting House Democrats over their impeachment inquiry. Victor Garcia

Texas murder suspect bought chainsaw the day girlfriend went missing, cops say Authorities in Texas are searching for a man they believe killed his girlfriend -- a paralegal and mother of a 5-year-old girl -- then dismembered her with a chainsaw. Dom Calicchio

Tulsi Gabbard won't seek reelection to focus on White House run Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard announced on Friday that she will not seek re-election to Congress in 2020 so that she can focus on her bid for the White House. Gerren Keith Gaynor

House GOP's naked attempt at publicity and its potential flaws The “streaking” phenomenon reached its zenith in the mid-1970s. People would head to shopping malls or sporting events, strip, and then sprint like a scalded dog, au naturel. Chad Pergram