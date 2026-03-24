Historic Rome Courthouse destroyed by fire

By: Sam Branch (WGAA Radio)

One of the most recognizable and historic buildings in Rome was destroyed on Monday afternoon.

At around 2:15pm, fire sparked at the historic Floyd County courthouse, completely destroying the Rome landmark.

The building had been undergoing renovations for several weeks and work was in progress on the structure at the time of the blaze.

The fire started in the upper portion of the building and worked its way down from the attic area, and through the lower floors completely engulfing the historic judicial center.

Rome-Floyd County fire units arrived on scene within minutes of the initial report of smoke and quickly worked to attempt to contain the fire.

Buildings within the immediate area of the courthouse were evacuated as precaution after the flames broke through the roof of the structure.

Within an hour of the first report of the fire, sections of the roof began collapsing with the roof of the bell tower finally giving way and falling just after 4:00pm.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The iconic building was erected in 1892, standing at the corner of 5th Avenue and Government Plaza, just a block off of Broad Street.

It was currently the home of the Floyd County Tax Commissioner, Tax Assessor and Tag Office.

The impressive structure standing in the heart of downtown was one of the most recognizable buildings in all of Floyd County.

According to a report from Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord, all occupants were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

A judicial state of emergency has been declared and the main courthouse will be temporary closed until at least Wednesday.

Floyd County will be making attempts to relocate the affected offices to a temporary home until more permanent plans can be made for the future of those services.