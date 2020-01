KPB will have a hike on the Pinhoti Trail on Saturday, January 18th at 10 a.m. It’s a 2 1/2 mile hike. We will meet at Hemitite Lake. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

HIKERS DO NOT HAVE TO SIGN UP AND ALL HIKERS WILL RECEIVE A TREE SEEDLING WHILE SUPPLY LASTS!

Contact Randy Cook at 678-246-1083