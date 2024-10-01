HELP NEEDED!!! HELENE VICTIMS

Friends, our neighbors need help.

Jefferson County, population 16,000, was hit hard with damage from Helene. Red Cross hasn’t yet made it their way.

We have an empty trailer. Let’s see how fast we can fill it.

Local business JTI Trucking has given us a trailer and promised us immediate transport of collected items to Jefferson County as soon as we fill it up. Here’s your chance to make a real difference. Ready to roll — all we need is your help.

Bring these items to the Ride Share parking lot on Philpot Street now! Our Fire Department will help you load it — call Fire Chief Kyle Watters at 770.853.1793 or ring the doorbell at the Fire Hall.

-Water

-Baby formula, diapers and supplies like wipes

-‘Grab and Go’ type food that’s shelf-stable like protein bars, granola bars, crackers, beef jerky, fully cooked canned meat … power is still out in many areas and people have little to no way of cooking canned items

-NEW blankets (nothing fancy, just something warm and comforting)

-TARPS

-Cleaning supplies