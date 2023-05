Help Donate at Ed’s Cleaners for Youth Summerfest!

FOR THE 2ND YEAR ED’S CLEANERS HAS JOINED UP WITH THE YOUTH SUMMERFEST TO HELP OUR COMMUNITIES SCHOOL CHILDREN WITH BACK-TO-SCHOOL ITEMS. ED’S CLEANERS IS PROUD TO WORK WITH AND SUPPORT THIS FINE ORGANIZATION.

THIS IS THE 25TH YEAR YOUTH SUMMERFEST HAS ENSURED OUR STUDENTS SUCCESS BY SUPPLING THEM WITH THE TOOLS THEY NEED TO LEARN AND GROW. PLEASE HELP ED’S CLEANERS MAKE THIS THE BEST YEARS EVER FOR NOT ONLY OUR STUDENTS, BUT THIS FINE ORGANIZATION THAT HAS SPENT THEIR RESOURCES AND TIME TO FOCUS OUR COMMUNITY’S SUCCESS.

OUR TASK IS SIMPLE! POLK COUNTY’S COMMUNITY PURCHASES AND DROPS OFF SCHOOL SUPPLIES, OR CASH DONATIONS TO ED’S CLEANERS DURING THE MONTHS OF MAY AND JUNE. ED’S CLEANERS WILL BUY SCHOOLS SUPPLIES WITH ALL CASH DONATIONS AND DELIVER THEM TO YOUTH SUMMERFEST BY JULY 8TH FOR THEIR HAND OFF TO POLK COUNTY STUDENTS.

FOR EVERY $5 OF SCHOOL SUPPLIES DONATED DURING OUR SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE, ED’S WILL DONATE AN ADDITIONAL $1 IN SCHOOL SUPPLIES FOR POLK COUNTY’S STUDENTS.

PROUDLY SUPPORTING OUR COMMUNITY AND OUR CEDARTOWN BULLDOGS.

ED’s CLEANERS IS LOCATED AT 205 MAIN ST. IN HISTORICAL DOWNTOWN CEDARTOWN. CALL US AT (770) 748-3142. WE ARE OPEN MONDAY THRU FRIDAY FROM 7AM TO 6PM AND SATURDAY FROM 9AM TO 1PM, CLOSED SUNDAY. ED’S EARLY BIRD HOURS START AT 5AM MONDAY THRU FRIDAY.