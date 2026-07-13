Help a Polk County Music Student Follow His Dreams

Warnock and Dickens tout bipartisan federal housing law amid affordability concerns ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock met with other Democratic officials, including Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, in front of a corporate-owned house in southwest Atlanta Monday to celebrate a new federal law that seeks to give renters more hope in their quest to own a home. The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act became law at midnight […]

Fight over Georgia voting system escalates ahead of November elections ATLANTA — The battle over voter confidence in Georgia’s election machines flared up after the Legislature decided last month to keep them until 2028. Weeks after lawmakers voted to postpone their prior ban on the machines’ use of QR codes to tally results, the U.S. Department of Justice planned to surge into Atlanta with 260 FBI analysts. […]

Gas tax break takes another bite out of state revenue ATLANTA — Georgia tax revenues fell in June, driven by a gas tax suspension and helped along by increased income tax refunds. Net tax revenues for the month fell 6.8% compared with June 2025, according to the Georgia Department of Revenue. The bulk of it was driven by a nearly $197 million decline in motor […]

Georgia election board adopts new rules targeting election mistrust ATLANTA — Georgia’s election board adopted two rules Wednesday aimed at bolstering confidence in the state’s election system. One of the rules will have no immediate impact since it bans a method of counting votes that will not be used anytime soon. The other could land the State Election Board in court after Georgia Attorney […]

Georgia Supreme Court rebukes appellate decision, confirms RICO Act applies in family lawsuits ATLANTA — A 1980s law originally aimed mainly at organized crime can be used in domestic disputes, the Georgia Supreme Court clarified in a ruling involving a legal clash between former spouses. The decision last week reversed the state Court of Appeals, which had ruled that the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or […]

Real estate brokerage ordered to pay $1 million in restitution to Georgia homeowners ATLANTA — A real estate company that gave homeowners money in exchange for a pledge to use its services when they sold their homes decades later has been ordered to pay $1 million to hundreds of Georgians. MV Realty also was barred from doing business in Georgia, state Attorney General Chris Carr announced Monday. The […]

Lawmakers question Medicaid access as therapists for children face rate cuts and state updates provider directories ATLANTA — Georgia Medicaid recipients are likely to find outdated directories for doctors, therapists and other medical providers as the state finds thousands of them have failed to revalidate their eligibility to receive payment for services. Nearly 8,000 faced suspension starting this month, according to a state report in June that noted more than 60,000 others could […]

Many Georgia teachers on AI: Do as I say, not as I do ATLANTA — Georgia public school teachers have mostly found artificial intelligence to be a time-saving tool that makes them better at their jobs, but they say it is more of a burden than a benefit for students. In a survey this spring that drew responses from 13,679 teachers in 150 of Georgia’s 180 school districts, […]

From pennies to protests, new Georgia laws alter penalties, programs and protections ATLANTA — New state laws take effect Wednesday, bringing new mandates that will change life for Georgians in both obvious and unseen ways. The laws that were passed this year and signed by Gov. Brian Kemp will affect everything from health and housing to safety and schooling. There are new laws concerning religion, relationships and […]