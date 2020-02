Chris Swecker: FBI FISA abuses could weaken US ability to combat terrorists and spies One of the most effective tools law enforcement agencies use to protect the American people against terrorists and foreign intelligence operations may be undermined as a result of abuses committed by fired FBI Director James Comey and fired Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. Chris Swecker

Best internet deals to save money and maximize speed Since you signed up for your internet service, you probably haven't given it much thought. It works, so why bother? But a new plan might better suit your needs and save money, too. Kim Komando

Ryan Garcia KOs Francisco Fonseca in first round, retains WBC silver lightweight title California boxer Ryan Garcia wasted little time in defending his WBC silver lightweight title Friday night, knocking out Costa Rican challenger Francisco Fonseca at the 1:20 mark of the first round. Dom Calicchio

Chicago boy, 11, shot in neck by 7-year-old sister: reports An 11-year-old Chicago boy was in serious condition in a local hospital Friday after being shot in his neck by his 7-year-old sister, according to reports. Dom Calicchio