Second Baptist Church of Cedartown located at 152 Evergreen Lane, Cedartown, GA will be hosting a HeeHaw Benefit this Saturday, March 7th at 7 p.m. This program will benefit Life Matters Outreach Pregnancy Care “Center. No admission but a Love Offering will be taken. The Straight Line Bluegrass Band along with Victory Road Gospel Ministries and Friends will be featured. Laughter and fun for the whole family! Brought to you by Proverbs 17:22~ “A merry heart doeth good like a medicine”….