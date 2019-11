Ayanna Pressley, in break from the 'Squad,' backs Warren for president Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., on Wednesday announced that she is backing Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., for president -- breaking from her fellow members of the "Squad.” Adam Shaw

Former assistant secretary of state: Cartels testing Mexican president's 'limits' with attack on Americans Former Assistant Secretary of State Robert Charles said on Wednesday that Monday's massacre in Mexico, in which nine Americans were gunned down by sicarios on Monday. is a challenge to the rule of law and a test to the limits of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Joshua Nelson

Socialist Seattle candidates appear on brink of defeat following Amazon cash infusion Seattle’s City Council elections were billed as a battle between the city’s corporate tech giants and a millennial-led socialist movement. And with results from Tuesday’s election all but finalized, it appears the socialist wing will take a hit. Andrew O'Reilly

Cousin of Mexican cartel victims calls for help from Trump, says family was not caught in crossfire Daniel Lebaron, a cousin of Rhonita Maria Miller, says his family would not leave their home in Sonora, Mexico, after a deadly cartel attack earlier this week killed nine of his family members — including Miller. Julia Musto