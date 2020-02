Kim Strassel: Democratic Party divide is a huge story and doesn’t get enough attention Ahead of the New Hampshire primary, Wall Street Journal columnist and Fox News contributor Kim Strassel said on Friday that the Democratic Party's divide between its progressive and moderate wing is one of the "biggest stories that is driving American politics." Joshua Nelson

Romney faces party scorn, isolation after impeachment vote: 'He is ostracized' Mitt Romney will have a long road to redemption with the GOP – at least as long as President Trump is in office. Marisa Schultz

‘AGT’ judge Heidi Klum says she was called ‘a white woman’ after defending the show: ‘I am a human’ Heidi Klum said she was the subject of backlash after she defended “America’s Got Talent” in the midst of public claims made by Gabrielle Union against the show alleging a toxic workplace environment while she served as a judge on the popular talent competition program. Julius Young

Nunes threatens to refer watchdog's handling of whistleblower complaint to DOJ Republican Rep. Devin Nunes on Friday threatened to escalate his concerns about the intelligence community inspector general’s handling of the Ukraine whistleblower complaint to the Justice Department unless he complies with congressional requests for information and documents. Brooke Singman