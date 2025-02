Legislature considering multiple measures that would affect transgender people Transgender people, particularly youths, remain a subject of Republican-led policy in Georgia, as lawmakers consider several bills that would regulate their interactions with the medical industry and with female athletes. Both the Georgia Senate and House of Representatives have measures that would ban transgender students born male from female teams in K-12 schools and in […]

Georgia lawmakers seek more regulation of drones, with national security among their concerns Drones would be subject to more restrictions under a couple of pieces of legislation that passed the Georgia House of Representatives Friday. House Bill 58 would prohibit flights over public gatherings. It would require that drones stay at least 400 feet from the airspace of ticketed entertainment events, unless they are being used for an […]

Lawmakers pass their first bill of this legislative session The Georgia General Assembly has adopted its first bill of this year’s legislative session, a measure that allows bail bond businesspeople to hold more elective offices. The state House of Representatives passed the legislation 159-6 Friday, following Senate passage of the measure 51-2 in early February. A mostly forgotten state law says people in that […]

Republican-controlled state Senate passes tort reform ATLANTA – A sharply divided Georgia Senate passed a comprehensive tort reform bill Friday that is Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s top priority for the 2025 General Assembly session. Senate Bill 68, which the Senate’s GOP majority passed 33-21 along party lines, is aimed at reining in huge jury awards in civil lawsuits Kemp and his […]

Two bills targeting mining near Okefenokee Swamp ATLANTA – Supporters of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge are taking another crack at protecting the environmentally fragile swamp from mining. Two bills introduced in the Georgia House of Representatives Thursday call for prohibiting mining along Trail Ridge, the Okefenokee’s eastern hydrologic boundary, where Alabama-based Twin Pines Minerals is seeking state permits to open a titanium […]

Georgia lawmakers target fentanyl Legislation that would enhance the criminal penalties for trafficking fentanyl cleared a state Senate committee Thursday. People who manufacture, deliver, possess or sell traditional drugs, such as morphine, opium or heroin can be sentenced to between five and 25 years in prison depending upon the quantity. Senate Bill 79 would lift the penalties for fentanyl […]

Measure exposing banks to lawsuits over alleged “de-banking” is advancing through Senate Republican state senators voted Thursday to advance a bill that would expose banking institutions to lawsuits if they deny services to customers because of the way they exercised their rights under the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution. The measure applies to the purveyors of essential services, including utilities. But Sen. Blake Tillery, R-Vidalia, […]

State House OKs overhaul of judges’ salaries ATLANTA – Legislation reforming the salary structure for superior court and statewide judges in Georgia overwhelmingly cleared the state House of Representatives Thursday. House Bill 85, which the House passed 163-7, is aimed at superior court judges, who currently are paid both a state salary and optional county subsidies. Those local subsidies vary significantly, Rep. […]

Another try at banning rooster fights in Georgia ATLANTA – The Georgia Senate moved to make cockfighting illegal in Georgia in a near unanimous vote on Thursday. Senate Bill 102 seeks to align state and federal law, said Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula, the chief sponsor of the measure. Intentionally making birds fight is a federal crime, but local police are not empowered to […]