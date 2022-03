The Cedartown Optimist Club is proud to announce our Annual Ham & Egg Day on April 30th, 2022. Tickets are $9 each and can be purchased from any Cedartown Optimist Club member, at Michelle Ruper State Farm Ins, 607 N Main St, Cedartown and at Rudy Woods Appliance, 539 West Ave, Cedartown. Proceeds benefit youth programs!!

Dine in or carry out from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Goodyear Civic Center!