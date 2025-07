State pausing review of data center plans ATLANTA – An Atlanta-based environmental advocate is criticizing the Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ (DCA) decision to pause state reviews of new data center proposals. While the decision will not stop local governments from approving data center projects, it will rob local water planners of the state’s valuable input, Chris Manganiello, water policy director for […]

State lawmakers consider impact of vaping ahead of possible legislation ATLANTA — Tobacco companies are using social media influencers, bright packaging and fruity flavors to lure new customers to vaping, and state lawmakers heard Thursday that they appear to be targeting teenagers. Flavors like mango, cucumber and creme brulee sound delectable and contribute to widespread use, along with easy access from older siblings and third-party […]

Atlanta to house Rivian East Coast headquarters ATLANTA – Electric-vehicle manufacturer Rivian will establish a new East Coast headquarters in Atlanta, creating about 500 jobs when completed. Rivian will occupy the top floor and lobby of a building on Auburn Avenue adjacent to the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail. “Georgia is a prime location for any company headquarters,” Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday. […]

Feds secure millions in Medicaid waste, fraud, abuse case in Georgia, other states ATLANTA — Georgia will benefit from a portion of another $27.5 million agreed to by the owner of a defunct medial lab accused of Medicaid fraud, the U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday. Kevin S. Murdock, former CEO and owner of the now-defunct laboratory Premier Medical, Inc. agreed to the terms, acknowledging he was likely to […]

Carr attacks Jones over self-financing of his gubernatorial campaign ATLANTA — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr launched an attack against his Republican primary opponent for governor Thursday, calling for an investigation of Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ $10 million loan to his own campaign. “In his 2022 financial disclosure, Jones reported a $12 million net worth with only $700,000 in liquid assets,” Carr’s campaign said. “Now he […]

King’s Hawaiian to expand food plant in Hall County ATLANTA – A food company founded in Hawaii but now based in California will grow its Georgia presence with a $54 million plant expansion in Hall County, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday. The investment by King’s Hawaiian in Oakwood will create 135 jobs. “For nearly 15 years, King’s Hawaiian has proven to be an incredible […]

Georgia sets all-time record for jobs ATLANTA – The number of jobs in Georgia topped 5 million last month for the first time in history, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday. Georgia’s unemployment rate, meanwhile, held steady at 3.5% in June, sixth-tenths of a point lower than the national jobless rate. “Businesses big and small showed up day after day […]

New Georgia Senate committee to mull repealing state income tax ATLANTA – Lt. Gov. Burt Jones Thursday announced the creation of a state Senate committee that will consider eliminating Georgia’s income tax. Jones, who presides over the Georgia Senate, announced last week he will seek the Republican nomination for governor next year. He signaled in his opening campaign video that, if elected, he would push […]

Georgia Supreme Court gets new justice ATLANTA — Judge Benjamin A. Land will step up from Georgia Court of Appeals to fill a state Supreme Court vacancy that opened in March with the resignation of Chief Justice Michael P. Boggs. Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday he decided to appoint Land to the high court because of his commitment to fairness and […]