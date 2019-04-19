Greenwood Cemetery Tour

- Friday, April 19, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, May 10, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.
One hour tour of Greenwood Cemetery and includes dowsing rod!!
Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under. Pre-payment is not required. Pay on site at the event with cash, check, credit card.
Pay pal is accepted at www.paypal.me/pchsmuseum
Meet at the gazebo in the back parking lot of the Cedartown Library a few minutes before 7 p.m.
ALL PROCEEDS BENEFIT THE POLK COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY.
We hope to see you there!!