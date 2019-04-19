Greenwood Cemetery Tour

Friday, April 19, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 10, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.

One hour tour of Greenwood Cemetery and includes dowsing rod!!

Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under. Pre-payment is not required. Pay on site at the event with cash, check, credit card.

Pay pal is accepted at www.paypal.me/pchsmuseum

Meet at the gazebo in the back parking lot of the Cedartown Library a few minutes before 7 p.m.

ALL PROCEEDS BENEFIT THE POLK COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY.

We hope to see you there!!