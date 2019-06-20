June 24th and June 28th
Meet at the gazebo behind the Cedartown Library by 7:00 p.m.
Please RSVP! We will contact RSVPed persons if cancelled.
$10 per person
For more info: http://www,polkhist.com
June 24th and June 28th
Meet at the gazebo behind the Cedartown Library by 7:00 p.m.
Please RSVP! We will contact RSVPed persons if cancelled.
$10 per person
For more info: http://www,polkhist.com
Copyright © 2019 Burgess Broadcasting Company, Inc. All rights reserved. | WGAA Radio | 413 Lakeview Dr. Cedartown, GA 30125 | (770) 748-1340