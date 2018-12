“2018 is coming to a close! Help us celebrate on December 29 with a Great Southern Singing! Mark your calendar and make your way to The Outreach Tabernacle, 1351 County Road 31, Muscadine, AL 36269.

Singing starts at 5:30 p.m. CST. Featured Groups will be Nothing But Grace and The Paul Family. Free concessions! Love offering received for Featured Groups. Host Group is The Yarbroughs. MC will be Howard Yarbrough. For information, call Howard at 678-925-0903.”